



The Kwara State Government on Tuesday warned teachers in the state against indecent dressing.

Malam Abubakar Bello, the Chairman, Kwara Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), issued the warning in a statement in Ilorin.

The statement signed by the commission’s Press Secretary, Mr Peter Amogbonjaye, advised the teachers to abstain from all dresses capable of demoralising the public.

Bello said decent dressing was necessary as teachers were perceived as role models in the society.

According to the statement, he advised them to adhere strictly to the dress code of the Civil Service as they were character moulders who should always show good example to the students.





“You have to be role models to your students and shun immodest dress.

“Teachers as character moulders should always show good example to their students.

“You should form the habit of dressing decently in the course of discharging your constitutional duties,’’ the TESCOM boss was quoted as saying.

Bello stressed the need for teachers to be steadfast and committed to their duties and shun indolence with a view to restoring the lost glory of education in the state.

He also sought for their support and cooperation in order to ensure the success of the present administration’s resolve to boost the education sector.