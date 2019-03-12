



The Kwara State University (KWASU) has expressed shock over the death of Prof. Pius Adesanmi, in the Ethiopian Airbus 737 Maz 8 that crashed in Addis Ababa on March 10.

NAN reports that Adesanmi was the Deputy Director of KWASU’s Abiola Irele School of Theory and Criticism, which runs every summer on KWASU campus.

In a statement from the university, the vice chancellor, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, said the scholar and humanist would be gladly missed.

”It is with a heavy heart that I announce to our staff and students the death in the Ethiopian Airline that crashed in Addis Ababa on March 10, 2019, our own Prof. Adesanmi.

”He was the Deputy Director of KWASU’s Abiola Irele School of Theory and Criticism, which runs every summer on KWASU campus.

”And for four years now, he mobilised and taught KWASU junior to middle level senior staff, post graduate students at KWASU.

”Last year while leaving for Lagos in a KWASU car on his way abroad after the 2018 Abiola Irele Seminar, he was involved in an accident that caused injuries on his leg and arm.

”This man of passion, brilliance and a world renowned columnist, scholar and humanist served KWASU well and would be sorely missed,” Na’Allah was quoted as saying.

He added that Adesanmi was particularly very close to him since early 90s when he lectured at the University of Ilorin.

”And we worked together throughout his career; this is a blow for me and my family and my other close friends.

”KWASU joins his home University, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada and Nigeria to mourn this devastating loss! KWASU would certainly not be able to replace this wonderful patriot!