The Kwara State University, KWASU, said one of its professors has won N21 million grant to develop a drone that will monitor oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah disclosed this during a press conference at the Council Chamber of the University on the 7th convocation and 10th years anniversary of the university.

Na’allah said the university, which has not received subvention from the state government in the last five years, had deviced other means of raising funds to take the university to the height it is in just ten years of its establishment.

“We strategise and work together as team to get our work done. We also source funds from other means to supplement our internally generated revenue. Our personnel have also developed themselves through various grants they were able to secure.

“One of the Professors of the University recently won a grant of twenty one million naira to develop drones that would monitor oil pipelines and curb oil crimes in the country,” Na’allah said.

The VC of KWASU also announced that the university will commence a General course in Japanese language to further open the students to foreign languages.

The programme, which will commence in this academic session, will join other foreign languages of French and Arabic the students are exposed to in the institution.

Na’Allah, added that already, the University had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Japanese University on transfer of knowledge, while the University had also agreed with Japanese industries in developing biofuel in Nigeria.

The University is to graduate 1196 students in the 2018/2019 academic session.