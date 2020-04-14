<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Contrary to its earlier directives, Kwara State government, on Tuesday, rescinded its decision to allow markets open for operations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, henceforth.

This is to give full effect to the total lockdown of the state the government announced last week Thursday.

The state deputy governor and Chairman of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Kayode Alabi, nanounced this at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital, on Tuesday.





He said marketers can display their products— foodstuffs— at schools or open spaces around their homes, but warned that the social distancing measure should be adhered to.

Consequently, the deputy governor said all forms of vehicular movements by both private owners and commercial vehicles have been banned.