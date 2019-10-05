<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kwara state government has been urged to urgently address challenges facing the teaching profession in the state to ensure maximum output from teachers.

Speaking at the 2019 World Teachers Day celebrations in Ilorin on Saturday, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Toyin Solihu, said that the state government should ensure prompt payment of salary arrears and allowances owed SUBEB staff in the state.

Comrade Solihu also urged the state government to settle the over five months salary of sunset teachers employed by the immediate past administration a few months before its exit.

He said the training and re-training of teachers should also be given priority to improve on the quality of education.

Comrade Solihu assured the state government of the determination of the union to ensure better service delivery.

Also speaking, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi, said that the legislators and the executives will collaborate in finding a lasting solution to the challenges affecting teaching profession.

He urged the teachers to contribute their own quota to the development of the state by impacting quality education to those put under their care.