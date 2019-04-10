<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Teachers under the aegis of Kwara state Concerned Teachers have accused the leadership of the state Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) of hobnobbing with the state government.

The group said that the NUT leadership in the state has mortgaged the welfare and interest of its members.

Speaking with a national daily, spokesperson of the concerned teachers, Mallam Abdulwahab Abubakar, urged the incoming government in to place high premium on workers’ welfare to stabilise its administration.

Abubakar said: “The motive of gathering is to tell the labour leaders in Kwara state that this is the time for them to come together and form a formidable power.

“The essence of having unions is to cater for the welfare of workers in the state. But in Kwara state, it is as if labour leaders are not there for the workers at all.

“The labour leaders have been hobnobbing with the government. This time around we need virile and vibrant labour leaders that will fight for workers’ welfare in the state.

“Besides, most of our benefits are being denied us. The benefits include leave bonus, promotion etc. Whenever these things are not being paid to workers, it behoves labour leaders to come out and demand for them. It is injurious to workers for labour and government to have friendly relationship. In situation where labour leaders and government have good rapport, it means the labour leaders are not there for workers’ interest.

“As we await the incoming government in the state, we want a formidable labour leader that will be there for the workers.

“The labour leaders in the state, candidly speaking are not there for us. I am making reference to NUT.

“NUT should close rank and form a formidable force so that teachers in the state will have a relief.

“Our advice to the incoming government is that it should take workers welfare as a priority.”

He added: “The state government was owing the teachers in the state three months’ salary arrears with some percentage. But to our surprise, we were only paid 81 percent of our March salary out of the huge amount of money that came to the coffers of the state government from the federation account.

“It is uncalled for. We expect our leaders to come out and confront the government.”