<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A new acting General Manager has been appointed for the Kwara State Printing and Publishing Corporation (The Herald Newspapers).

She is Mrs Falilat Adetoun Olaoye.

Until her new appointment, Mrs Olaoye was the Director of Advertisements in the newspapers.

Her appointment followed a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Professor Saba Mamman Jibril, which directed that most senior officer of the corporation should take over as the acting General Manager.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had on Wednesday, relieved Abdulrasaq Adebayo as the General Manager of The Herald Newspapers alongside that of Radio Kwara, Abdullateef Adedeji.





A statement from the State Commissioner for Communications, Alhaji Muritala Olarewaju, directed the former General Managers to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective organizations pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

However, there was jubilation at the premises of The Herald Newspapers on Friday evening following the appointment of Mrs Olaoye as the acting General Manager.

The staff of the newspapers, who expressed joy over the appointment of Mrs Olaoye as the acting General Manager, pledged their support to the new boss.