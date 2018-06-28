The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, says the prospect of any nation lies in the quality of her Youths.

To this end, government at all levels must provide enabling environment for youths to realise their potentials, to further enhance the country’s political, socio- economic transformation.

The Speaker made the observations in Ilorin, while delivering a Keynote address, at a public lecture and award of excellence to some eminent Nigerians, by the Faculty of Engineering, University of Ilorin.

Dr. Ahmad represented by the House Leader, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke, whose lecture was entitled “The Roles of Youth in Nigerian Politics” explained that youths have enormous roles to play in strengthening the nation’s hard won democracy and eulogised both the National and state legislature for ensuring prompt passage of the “Not Too Young To Run bill”,in the nation’s constitutional amendment, pointing out that Nigerian youths had excelled in all human endeavors across the globe.

He said as the nation approaches another round of general elections, youth should be vanguard of sustaining the country’s hard won democracy, by taking advantage of the just accented to ‘ Not Too Young To Run bill” to participate actively in the nation’s politics.

The Speaker equally admonished youths as future leaders of the country, to eshew thuggery, cultism,drug addiction and other forms of anti social behaviors, to ensure the realisation of their lofty aspirations in life.

In his remark, the Dean Faculty of Engineering, of the University, Prof. David Sunday Ogunniyi, disclosed that the current legislature of the State House of Assembly, had demonstrated its genuine love for the down trodden, by providing voice to the voiceless in the State.

Earlier, the Speaker, Faculty of Engineering of the University, Comrade Olatunbosun Olajide, said award of excellence were bestowed on the Speaker, House Leeder and Clerk of the State House of Assembly, in view of the scintillating performance of the current legislature, and enjoined the hierarchy of the House, to sustain the tempo, to further make democratic governance more meaningful to the people of the State.