



The Kwara State Government has clarified its position on the payment of salary for February 2019.

The clarification was made by the Commissioner for Finance, Demola Banu, in a statement on Friday.

Baru said in line with tradition, the February 2019 salaries of state workers will be paid immediately allocation is received.

He said: “The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) concluded its meeting last Wednesday after which the state government published the allocation figures for the month.

“Subsequently, the State Government expects to receive its monthly allocation between Friday, March 1, 2019, and Monday, March 4, 2019. Salaries will be paid immediately the funds are received.

“At the local government level, the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) is expected to meet shortly, after which local government workers and SUBEB teachers will be also be paid their salaries once FAAC releases local government allocation.”