



The Kwara Government says 71 more people have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 382.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin.





According to him, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 382, with 167 patients discharged and 12 death recorded in the state.

“As at 11:00 pm on Saturday the number of active cases is now 203, while 167 have so far been discharged and 12 deaths recorded,” he said.