



Kwara State has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 235.

Newsmen report that the state also recorded five deaths while 131 patients were discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman for the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.





“With this, the state now has a total of 235 confirmed cases, out of which 99 are active and 131 have recovered and had been discharged with five deaths,” he said.

He urged residents to follow all the COVID-19 protocols, saying the spread of infections remained high across the country.