<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of Dr Abdul Jimoh Mohammed as substantive Rector of the state owned Polytechnic, Secretary to the state government Prof Mamman Saba Jibril has said.

Dr Mohammed replaces Alhaji Mas’ud Elelu who tenure expired in June this year.

Mohammed was until his appointment the Deputy Rector (Academics) at the Federal Polytechnic Offa (FPO), Kwara State.

He holds two doctorate degrees, including one in Metallurgical and Material Science at the Witwatersrand University South Africa in 2016. He had bagged his Masters of Engineering (Mechanical) in 1998 from the Obafemi Awolowo University, eight years after he finished his first degree in a Mechanical Engineering (1990) at the University of Ilorin. He also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science.

Dr. Mohammed has managerial experiences in the academics spanning 27 years.

He was Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering (FPO) between 2000 and 2004; Dean of Faculty of Engineering (FPO) between 2008 and 2012; and Deputy Rector Academics (FPO) between 2011 and date.

He is a corporate member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers; Registered Engineer with the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); corporate member of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers; and Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Data Processing Management.

Dr Mohammed has the patent certificate for inventing hydrogen storage tank presented to him by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu — a mark of his academic prowess.

Born in 1966, Dr Mohammed hails from Ilorin in Kwara Central.