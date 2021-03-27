



The Kwara State Police Command yesterday said that, the three farm managers recently abducted at their farms at Panmo Village in Asa Local Government Area of the state have been rescued.

The three persons are Dr. Julius Owoeye, Mr. Akeem Ajadi and Mr. Bola Adedoye

The affected officers were the workers of Bafford/Morola’s Farms at Elega via Pampo village Ilorin.

They were abducted at their farms at Pampo Village in Asa Local Government Area of the state on Monday by six armed uniforms men that armed with AK-47 rifles.

The abductors later demanded the sun of N45 million for their release.

The development however prompted the police command and other security agencies in the state to begin the searching of the kidnappers and later paved way on Thursday night in Ilorin.

However, in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the command Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, stated that, “the affected three workers were successfully rescued yesterday at 23. 30hrs by operatives attached to the command led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega.”





The statement said that, “The command was flabbergasted when the news of the abduction of the victims broke, despite tight security arrangements emplaced throughout the state.

“The news of the kidnap prompted the Commissioner of Police to give a matching order to the Command’s anti kidnapping operatives which he personally supervised that eventually forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims when they could not withstand the intense pressure placed on them, hence they fled for their lives.

“Effort is still ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects”.

The statement added that, “The victims are evidently traumatized but are in stable frame of mind as they have been attended to by the command’s police doctors”.

Acknowledging the support and succor given to the affected staff including those of the Nigerian Police by the state government, Gambo pledged continued support to ensure permanent peace returned to the state.