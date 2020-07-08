



The Kwara State Government on Wednesday promised to carry traditional rulers along in the planning and implementation of policies and programmes, for the well-being of citizens in the state.

Mr Aliyu Saifudeen, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said this during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his royal blessings on the affairs of the ministry.

He said that he knew the crucial role being played by the royal fathers, in the maintenance of peaceful coexistence in their domains.

The commissioner decried the increase in social vices in the country, adding that his visit was to create a synergy with the traditional rulers, as the custodians of customs and traditions.





He noted that the royal fathers had a great role to play in the reduction of such vices in their areas.

Saifudeen expressed satisfaction with the warm reception accorded him by the traditional ruler.

The commissioner promised to always be available whenever necessary, to deliberate on issues bordering on the development of the state.

In his welcome address, the Emir expressed satisfaction that the commissioner’s visit had to do with matters concerning the traditional rulers at the cabinet level.

Sulu-Gambari said that his doors were widely opened to receive him anytime, to discuss and as well proffer possible solutions when necessary.

He prayed for God’s guidance in the successful running of the ministry’s affairs by the commissioner.