The Kwara State Government has set up a plan to empower youths in the state with tech skills to meet 21st century market demands.

The government, in partnership with TIIDELab, is organising a tech training session for young people ahead of a fellowship programme that will feature the best hands picked from the qualifying session, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Engagement Kaothara Adeyi.

‘The pre-fellowship session is a prelude to a six-month software engineering fellowship programme,’ the statement said.





‘The fellowship will take participants through the nitty-gritty of software engineering alongside several other software skills required to transfer their technical knowledge into solution-driven products.’

It said the participants in the pre-fellowship programme will learn basics of programming, problem-solving and tips of acing technical fellowship application.

‘Outstanding participants will have the opportunity of enrolling in the main fellowship for a period of six months,’ it stated.

The registration for the pre-fellowship session is currently ongoing and the application deadline is 3rd May 2021 while the session commences on 4th May 2021.