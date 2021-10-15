Kwara monarch’s twin children, 3 staff kidnapped

Suspected kidnappers have abducted six-year-old twin children of a traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Owalobo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Oba Samuel Adelodun.

The suspected kidnappers also abducted the monarch’s driver, Kunle; a security man, Lawrence, and a maid, Bukunmi.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 8.30 pm when the abductees were on transit from Osi town to Obbo- Aiyegunle in Ekiti local government area of the state.

Though the kidnappers left the Sienna bus the victims were driving in on the roadside, they were yet to contact the relations of the victims, as at the time of filing this report.

The Osi community, according to sources, was in a pensive mood, following the unfortunate incident.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the development.

He said the monarch has reported the abduction of his two children and three staff to the police.

Ajayi added: “On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo, dispatched the Anti Kidnapping and other Tactical Units of the Command alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims.

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public with useful information that can aid the quick rescue of the victims to make such information available to the command.

“While assuring the good people of Kwara State of their safety and security at all times, the CP advises members of the public to be conscious of happenings around them, avoid movements in isolated and lonely routes at odd hours of the day.”