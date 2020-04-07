<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, yesterday, confessed he had gone into self-isolation for the mandatory 14 days, having returned from the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja on March 19, 2020, declaring he was now fine.

This is even as he launched the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer to 25,000 households in the state, with beneficiaries getting at least N20,000 each.

Governor Abdulrazaq spoke, yesterday, in Ilorin at the launch of money transfer of the Federal Government to beneficiaries in the state to cushion the effect of the ongoing partial lock down due to COVID-19 pandemic in Kwara State.

The governor, who departed the event for an on-the-spot assessment of Sobi Specialist Hospital, which houses the state isolation centre, said Kwara had long started preparing for any eventuality of COVID-19.

He said on his self-isolation: “Until now, I have remained in self-isolation, shortly after returning from the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja on March 19.

‘’This is in keeping faith with the COVID-19 protocol that requires anyone with probable exposure to the virus, especially after travel to frontline areas, to either self-isolate for 14 days incubation period or get tested to know their status. AlihamduliLlah, I am fine as I have always been.”





On the disbursement of the money transfer initiated by the Federal Government, the governor said: ‘’Today (yesterday), I flagged off the disbursement of conditional cash transfer initiative of the Federal Government to 25,000 households in Kwara.

‘’Each benefiting household is to get N20,000 cumulatively for the months of January, February, March and April.”

Asked to comment on the UITH incident of suspected coronavirus case, AbdulRazaq said the controversies arose because of lack of full disclosures by the affected parties, something he observed was a breach of protocol.

AbdulRazaq said government was waiting for the outcome of the internal investigation of the incident by UITH before taking further steps.

‘’Our own committee has immediately swung into action, which included contact tracing and isolation of all persons believed to have had contact with the deceased,’’ the governor said.

He repeated that samples had also been taken and that results were being awaited as at yesterday morning.

“We have done six tests before now that turned out to be negative. We are awaiting some other results shortly. However, I must say that only the NCDC is empowered to make pronouncement in the event of anything,” he added.

Head of Unit of the National Cash Transfer Office, Hajia Amina Bagudu, said payment to the beneficiaries gulped a total of N550,405,000, including “some arrears and top up.”