The Chief registrar of the Kwara State Judiciary yesterday asked the police to bring back some criminal suspects that were transferred to Abuja on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said the suspects were transferred to Abuja for further investigation in the allegations of murder and criminal conspiracy slammed against them.

But Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is from Kwara State, said the move was part of a grand plot by Inspector General Ibrahim Idris to frame him.

Saraki drew the attention of the nation to the alleged plot at the senate plenary on Wednesday. He subsequently proceeded to the State House with nine either other senators to report Idris to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Investigation” into the roles of the suspects “has been completed” and they “were about to be under prosecution under the state law on the advice of DPP (Department of Public Prosecution) and the (state) ministry of justice,” Saraki said Wednesday. “All of a sudden,” he added, the suspects were “ordered to be transferred to Abuja” Wednesday morning.

The police denied trying to frame Saraki in a statement Wednesday night, warning the lawmaker to desist from interfering in an ongoing criminal probe.

Kwara governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, also claimed the police was seeking ways of incriminating the state government, and denied any links to the arrested cultists and thugs.