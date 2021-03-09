



The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) says that its Harmonized Bill is an improved tool of collection of all revenue due for payment from taxpayers across the State.

Explaining this via press releases signed by Shade Omoniyi, Executive Chairman of the Service, the bill is one of the automation strategies of the Service to improve on its collection activities, bring all eligible entities or businesses into the tax net and enhance collections in the State.

“The harmonized bill is to compute, consolidate and communicate all payable tax revenue and non-tax revenue as applicable to each eligible taxpayer in the State, within any assessment year.

“Stop illegal negotiation between taxpayers and revenue officers in the Ministries or KW-IRS, as well as avoid diversion of government’s money into personal pockets.

“Block most of the leakages through the display of all taxes due for payment by a tax payer and provide education on double and multiple taxation.

“A single entity could be charged to different revenue lines depending on the nature of business.





“Indicate the level of tax compliance by showing both current and outstanding liabilities of each taxpayer in a single document,” the Chairman explained.

KW-IRS, however, pointed out that it has not reviewed revenue fee or introduced new taxes to taxpayers since the current administration took over.

“All revenue lines currently being collected have been in existence,” she added.

KW-IRS, according to its Chairman, has, however, introduced an approach to ensuring required and legitimate tax due is paid by taxpayers and collected appropriately into the coffers of the State.

“We have advised MDAs to allow taxpayers with arrears,access government benefits when they pay their dues for the current year, while they come up with plans for the payment of their outstanding liabilities.

“This revenue drive in the State, with the introduction of the harmonized bill, will improve the tax compliance in the State and bring about an enhanced revenue generation which is a veritable support for the Federal allocation in ensuring the government meets its responsibilities and desires of Kwarans,” Omoniyi said.