A member of the House of Representatives representing Irepodun Isin/Ekiti/Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Ms. Funke Adedoyin, has passed on.

Our correspondent gathered that she died in a hospital in Abuja on Friday.

It was further learnt that she had undergone treatment abroad for cancer.

A sister to the late lawmaker, Mrs. Omolola Olobayo confirmed the death of her sister in a telephone interview.

Olobayo who is a former Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Kwara and Kogi chapter said her sister died in an Abuja hospital after returning from treatment abroad.

Ms Adedoyin was a daughter of Nigerian industrialist Samuel Adedoyin.