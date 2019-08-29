<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara have declared the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, as a role model in election conduct.

The CAN chairman, Prof Timothy Opoola, made the declaration on Thursday when he led members of the association’s executive on a courtesy visit to Attahiru-Madami in his office, on Thursday in Ilorin.

The CAN chairman said that they were the REC’s office to congratulate him on the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections in the state.

Opoola expressed the association’s happiness that Attahiru-Madami kept to his words to maintain his integrity before, during and after the elections, even in the face of temptations.

He said that the commission, under the leadership of Attahiru-Madami, was able to prove sceptics wrong by its conduct, which led to free, fair, credible and acceptable elections conducted under a very peaceful atmosphere.

“We all appreciate your sincerity, honesty and forthrightness as well as the impartial roles you and your members of staff played during the general elections in Kwara.

“You truly displayed your integrity and sense of duty, all of which resulted in free, fair, credible, acceptable and violence-free elections,” the CAN chairman said.

Opoola described Attahiru-Madami as a role model who was worthy of emulation as far as election conduct was concerned.

“I pray that God will give you and your members of staff sound health and abundant wisdom to do better in future elections,” he said.

Responding, Attahiru-Madami commended CAN and other stakeholders for playing their roles in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations, and for their unalloyed support and doggedness which lead to the successful conduct of the elections.

“The elections would not have been successful if not for the insistence by the stakeholders that peace should be maintained at every stage of the exercise.

“I must commend Kwara voters, politicians and the public at large for carrying out their electioneering activities within the confines of the law.

“All the stakeholders joined the commission to carry out voter education. I met CAN and other stakeholders on the field several times. All these led to the success story we are having today,” the REC remarked.

He said that he would convey a stakeholders’ forum in November where he would formally appreciate them and allow them to critique the elections and the commission’s conduct so as to allow it correct possible flaws in future elections.

Attahiru-Madami commended the harmonious religious atmosphere in the state, especially between the two major religions.

According to the REC, religion should be actionable to God and humans, and so, should not be made to cause strife at any given time.

He enjoined the association and other religious leaders in the state not to leave the elected officials alone but to continue to pray for them to always do what is right.