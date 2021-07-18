Kwara group tackles minister for dubbing governor as ‘one chance’

A northern socio-political group, Arewa Youth Frontiers for Good Governance (AYFGG), has berated the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for calling the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, a “one chance” governor.

Recall that the minister, at the unveiling of a factional All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital recently, said he regretted supporting AbdulRazaq.

“It was immediately after the governor emerged as the party’s candidate for the election that it dawned on us that we had entered ‘one chance’,” Mohammed had told the gathering at the event.

But at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the national coordinator of AYFGG, Mohammed Hussaini, described Mohammed’s comment as sad and unfortunate, especially as it came from a serving Minister and a leading figure in the ruling APC.

According to him, Lai Mohammed’s ire was allegedly provoked because the governor has refused to dance to his tune while the stakeholders in the party have also denied him the role of a kingmaker in Kwara State.

Hussaini described the minster as an “Abuja politician” who should diligently focus on the national assignment given to him instead of seeking relevance in Kwara politics.

He said Governor AbdulRazak should be supported as he unprecedentedly transforms the state, instead of being distracted.

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, describing the government of Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in his own language, as a “One Chance” Government. This is really sad and unfortunate, particularly coming from a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a leading figure in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“We are not surprised at the viturperation of Lai Mohammed, because we knew that since the coming of the Abdulrahman’s government in Kwara State, the kingmaker role he expected to regale in, did not come simply because Governor Abdulrahman has refused to dance to his tune or regard him as a kingmaker.

“The reality should dawn on Lai Mohammed that by the grace of the Almighty Allah, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak is the leader of the APC in Kwara state. And nobody can take that away. And to add up, Lai has neither the financial muscle nor the political sagacity to lead the party in the state. He is an Abuja politician, who should remain in Abuja and do his work.

“We salute the patience, resilience, tolerance and comportment of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak since assuming office, if it were in other states the pressure from the likes of Lai Mohammed would have gone out of proportion. He has remained focused, working for the people that voted him into office,” he stated.