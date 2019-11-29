<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited the victims of the Minna-Lambatta road crash in which a teacher and a student of Kwara State University (KWASU) died.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the governor visited the KWASU lecturers, the students and their driver on Tuesday at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital to wish them quick recovery.

Ajakaye said the governor went round their wards to cheer them up, and noted that the incident was unfortunate, even as he stressed the need to remain faithful to God.

“The governor hailed the management and workers of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital for their efforts,” said Ajakaye.

Newsmen recall that the accident, which occurred on Monday, involved one of the university’s buses carrying 15 workers and students.

Seven of the passengers were badly injured in the crash, while six others escaped unscathed.

The accident occurred on the Minna-Lambata road.

The governor had directed relevant authorities in the state to take over the cost of medical care for the injured.