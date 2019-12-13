<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has sworn in 16 commissioners alongside four Special Advisers and members of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission.

The governor at the inauguration in Ilorin, on Friday, also sworn in Adebukola Risikat Babalola as his Deputy Chief of Staff and Architect Kale Belgore as a Senior Adviser and Counsellor.

The statesmen, Saadu Salau (SS), Attahiru Ibrahim, and Yinka Aluko were among the Special Advisers.

Also, the Deputy Chief of Staff and the four Special Advisers, including Professor Wale Suleiman (long-named Special Adviser on Health Matters), were sworn in alongside the commissioners and members of the civil service commission.

Members of the Civil Service Commission are Habiba Anike Yusuf (Chairperson); Isiaka Olorundare; Dorcas Yinre Gunu Afeniforo; and Sir Job Afolayan.

Commissioners and their portfolios include Ministry of LGA and Chieftaincy Affair, Aisha Patigi, Ministry of Health, Dr Raji Abdulrasaq, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Joana Kolo, Ministry of Agriculture, Herriet Adenike, Ministry of social development, Deborah Bose Aremu, Ministry of Environment, Aliyu Mohammed, Ministry of Education, Fatimah Bisola, Ministry of Finance and Planning, Olasunbo Florence, Ministry of Justice, Mr Ayinla Jawondo, Ministry of Energy, Aliyu Moro Sabi, Ministry of Works, Engineer Rotimi Suleiman, ministry of tertiary education, Saadat Modibbo Kawu, Ministry of Enterprise, Agbaje Wahab, Ministry Communication, Murtala Olarenwaju, Ministry of Water Resources, Arinola Lawal, and Ministry of Special Duties, Funke Oyedun Juliana.