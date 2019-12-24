<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has greeted Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of the Christmas celebration, urging them to imbibe the spirit of love, God’s omniscience and service to humanity associated with the birth of Christ.

In a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said, “Notwithstanding our differences, we are all from Adam and one lesson from this season (the birth of Christ) is the need to love and look after one another. We should think always about the legacy of love, mutual respect, and willingness to help one another in good or hard time.

“We call on Nigerians, especially Kwarans, to do more to foster love and peace this season and beyond because a major selling point of the state is the calm and peaceful disposition of our people. We also call for continuous mutual respect and understanding within the faith community and not allow anyone to cause disaffection in the state”.

The governor, meanwhile, has urged residents of the state to be modest while the festive session lasts.

“A number of top artistes will perform in various parts of the state this season. While adequate security measures are being taken to ensure that people enjoy themselves in the spirit of the season, we call for restraint and modesty in everything we do,” the statement added.