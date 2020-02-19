<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the removal of all heads of the three media houses owned by the state.

The Media organisations involved in the shake-up included The Herald newspaper, Radio Kwara and Kwara Television Service.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Communications, Alhaji Muritala Olanrewaju, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday directed the General Managers of the affected organisations to hand over the property to the most senior officer in their establishment.





Governor Abdulrazaq, according to the statement, while thanking the former General Managers “directed that the most senior officer in the three media houses should take over pending the appointment of substantive Chief Executive Officers for the media houses.”

The media organisations were on the verge of collapse towards the end of the tenure of the last administration in the state.

However, they resumed their services shortly after the advent of the present administration.