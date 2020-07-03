



Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has reshuffled his cabinet.

The governor moved five commissioners to other ministries.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, announced this on Friday in a statement in Ilorin.

Those affected are the Commissioner for Communication, Olanrewaju Murtala, who was moved to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, while the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Harriet Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin replaced Murtala in the Ministry of Communication.





The Commissioner for Environment, Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen, was also moved to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development.

According to the statement, the Commissioner in the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi, was redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties.

“Commissioner for Special Duties, Funke Juliana Oyedun, goes to the Ministry of Environment,” newsmen quoted him as saying.