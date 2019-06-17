<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Sunday said his administration would boost school enrollment and support good nutrition for the children in the state.

The governor said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin in commemoration of the Day of the African Child.

“We maintain that access to quality education and good nutrition are key to the future of our children.

“It is for this reason that our administration is seriously considering joining the National Home Grown School Feeding programme to boost good nutrition and school enrolment for our children.

“Also, Kwara will, henceforth, pay better attention to the quality of education our children get.

“The Child Rights Act is domesticated in Kwara and thus applies to every child.

“What this means, in part, is that it is unlawful for any parents to not enroll their children in school.

“On our part, we will do our utmost to boost economic activities to create wealth,” the Governor was quoted to have said.

Recall that Organisation of African Unity (now AU) in 1991 declared June 16 as the Day of the African Child in honor of hundreds of school children killed in Soweto, South Africa, for demanding better education.

The Day of the African Child is celebrated on June 16 every year since 1991 to demand improved welfare for children.