Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State has promised to revive the tourist sites in the state to boost internally generated revenue.

The governor made the pledge in his address to mark the occasion of the World Tourism Day celebration held on Friday, in Ilorin.

Abdulrasaq, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Hajia Maimuna Adams, described the celebration as an opportunity to sensitise the people on the importance of tourism.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to construct an access road to the Owu Waterfall as part of efforts to develop the tourism industry in the state.

He also said that his administration would invest in Asie Museum so as to boost the government’s revenue drive and provide job opportunities for the teeming youth.

He, however, pledged his administration’s readiness to provide an enabling environment for foreign investors to tap into the tourism potentials in the state.

Newsmen report that students, hoteliers and dancing groups were present at the state Ministry of Culture and Tourism to mark the celebration.