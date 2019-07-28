<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, at the weekend expressed sadness over the death of veteran journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, aged 62.

“We commiserate with the family, colleagues, friends and the NTA family,where he veteran journalist served for 35 years in various capacities”, a statement from his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, read.

The statement noted that the late journalist, would be remembered for his contributions to sports writing in the country.

“The governor prays the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and comfort the family,” it added.