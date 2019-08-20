<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday locked out scores of civil servants outside the main gate of the old secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, for late coming.

The governor told them that late coming was unhelpful for government’s business in the 21st century.

Many of the affected workers were still locked outside at the time AbdulRazaq left the secretariat a few minutes before 10a.m.

Spokesman for the governor Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement following the unscheduled visit, said: “The governor is not happy that he got to the Government Secretariat at about 7:55a.m. Monday (yesterday) and for over one hour, only a few workers were at work. Most offices were still locked as at 9a.m. He feels very unhappy about such an attitude and calls for change.

“Late coming and poor attitude to work certainly will not be tolerated. The civil service should be business-like and efficient in service delivery. As we try to support the civil service to deliver on its mandate, we expect a drastic shift from old practices that have taken our state nowhere.”

AbdulRazaq also hailed the staff of the Children’s Hospital at Igboro for their dedication to work.

“The governor wishes to specially commend the staff of the Children’s Hospital for their exemplary service beyond the call of duty. He appreciates them and urges them to continue that way,” the statement added.