



Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has imposed a curfew on Offa and Erinle towns.

The curfew will be in force between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. until further notice.

This follows the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6p.m. today Thursday March 3, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.





All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor urges residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property. He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace. The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew.”