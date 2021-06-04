Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has called on Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism, banditry and mass poverty.

AbdulRazaq made the appeal at the closing ceremony of 2 Division Inter-Brigade Corporals and Below Competition 2021, at the Sobi Barack Ilorin on Friday.

The governor described these challenges as “our common enemies” and urged citizens to stop seeing one another as enemies.

According to him, these are elements bent on terrorising the people and tearing the nation apart.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his patience and support for the security agencies to discharge their duties as well as commitment to national peace and security.

“The security agencies, particularly the military will continue to symbolise the unity of the people and the strength of the Nigerian state.

“Everything must be done to continue to keep the Nigerian state united, stronger and more successful.

“Our diversity should be deployed to maximum advantage, while we join hands to fight our common enemies,” the governor urged.





He commended the military for its increasing and professional roles in internal security and in protecting the territorial integrity of the country, adding that they remain a symbol of national unity.

He also appreciated the troops and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism and banditry, observing that they are sometimes caught between strict adherence to evolving rules of engagement and keeping the country safe.

Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, the General Officer Commanding, 22 Armoured Brigade, said the platoons were selected from each of the divisions to compete in five areas of military competence, including drill, weapon handling, point-to-point and obstacle crossing.

Chibuisi said that the competition was organised to prepare the officers for the present security challenges in the country.

“We are in very serious times now, almost all the regions of our beloved country are having challenges and it behoves on us to ensure that this is brought to the level where everybody will go about their lawful duties without being molested by criminals and other enemies of the state.

“So, with the training you have done, I believe you are better fine-tuned for the present-day challenges,” he said.