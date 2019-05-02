<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State Governor-elect, has said that his administration would be fair to all workers in the state.

Abdulrazaq spoke on Wednesday in his message to labour unions in the state on the occasion of May Day celebration.

He said, “Whatever policy decisions taken by us will place public interest above all other considerations.

“Workers will get dignified treatment in all cases as they are the engine room of any government or economy.”

The governor-elect said that apart from giving workers their dues, his administration would also make sure that they are carried along, protect their dignity, and be as accommodative of their interest as possible.

He called on the workers in the state to support the incoming administration to achieve its goals of evolving a new Kwara that works for everyone.