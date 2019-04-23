<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condoled with Dr Hezekiah Oyedepo over the death of his wife, Stella.

Dr Oyedepo is a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state

Mallam Abdulrazaq described the death of Stella who was the General Manager of the National Theatre before the demise as one loss too many to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Dr Stella, a renowned playwright and an authority on Nigerian culture and traditions, was until her death in an auto crash late Monday the General Manager of the country’s foremost cultural centre.

“We are devastated by the sudden death of this Amazon who had not only served our state meritoriously as executive director of the Kwara State Council for Arts and Culture but was on a national assignment to revive the iconic national theatre, Iganmu,” according to a statement by AbdulRazaq’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The development is sad and devastating but I urge the family to take solace in the eventful life of the deceased who was known for her sterling record as an authority in her field,” according to the statement.

“I pray the Almighty God to repose her soul and comfort the family. My special condolences go to the elder statesman Dr Hezekiah, the widower, who has been at the forefront of the clamour for good governance as his membership of our Transition Committee shows. I also especially commiserate with the children and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”