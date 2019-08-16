<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday made good his administration’s promise to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Accordingly, the state government delivered 400 new mattresses, 200 trunk beds, 90 wooden benches and several consumable drugs to the Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area NYSC Orientation Camp.

The gesture was aimed at making the camp livable for the graduates deployed for the national service.

This comes just a few weeks after AbdulRazaq paid an unscheduled visit to the camp, calling it a “penitentiary that is not fit for human living”.

He pledged to urgently rehabilitate the camp to make the users more comfortable.

The governor, who visited the camp on June 19, had also apologised to the NYSC members and said the condition at the camp represented the general breakdown of basic infrastructure in the state.

He said the visit to the camp was a challenge for him to make things better.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports and Youths Development Akanbi Shuaib, who represented the governor at the official handing over of the materials, said the development underscored the governor’s commitment to the welfare of people.

Shuaib explained that the provision of the items will make the camp more comfortable for the occupants, calling on the NYSC members to consider the gesture as an incentive to be more patriotic.

“Our amiable governor is a man of his words. What we are seeing here today is a fulfilment of pledges made just over a month ago. We are, therefore, celebrating a harvest from the governor that has the concern of the people in his heart,” Akanbi said.

Kwara State NYSC Coordinator Mrs. Esther Kupolati hailed the governor for the gesture, which, she said, portrayed the governor as a responsive and reliable leader, who care for basic needs of the people.

“This gesture will go a long way to make camping more comfortable for the Corps members and we promise to ensure that they are properly utilised and maintained,” Kupolati said.