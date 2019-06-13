<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

The governor gave the assurance in a lease signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) in Ilorin on Thursday.

Ajakayeb said that Abdulrazaq said this when he paid unscheduled visit to Olam Grains and Cashew Processing Factory at Ogbondoroko, Asa Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulrazaq lauded the economic impact the factory offerred the people of the state and Nigeria at large, especially in job opportunity to a minimum of 1,500 people.

While reacting to the complaints of the Association of Cashew Farmers and dealers, the governor promised to invite them for interface at an appropriate time toward addressing their problems.

Earlier, the Plant Manager, Olam Cashew Processing factory, Mr Sajjad Hussein stated that there were five stages involved in cashew processing adding that it would take up to eight days before the end product is realized.

The governor used the occasion to inaugurate water project provided by the company for Ogbondoroko community as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.