



Former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah, over the death of his mother, Madam Janet Kukah.

Ahmed in a Twitter message, also condoled with the Kukah family and prayed for its matriarch’s repose.





“I extend my profound sympathies to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah on the sad passing of his mother, Madam Janet Kukah.

“While any loved one’s death is sad, a mother’s is especially painful. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kukah family at this difficult period as I beseech God to comfort them and grant the departed eternal peace,” he said.