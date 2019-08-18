<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed and many of those who served in his government in Kwara State may be dragged to court for their role in the alleged looting of the government property.

Those fingered and recommended for prosecution in the report submitted by the 21-member panel set up by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on the sale of government assets during the immediate past administration include Ahmed, former Secretary to the State Government in the eight-year rule of the ex-governor, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, his two Chiefs of Staff, Alhaji Ladi Hassan and Alhaji Baba Abdulwahab, the Speaker of the 7th Kwara State House of Assembly, Razak Atunwa, and a host of others.

Sources close to the government said many of the former state officials were allegedly found to be deeply involved in the sale of government chalets numbering over 100 in GRA, Ilorin, chalets occupied by the House of Assembly members as well as landed property belonging to the state government in Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna states.

The sources said most of the chalets and plots of land in the choice areas located in different parts of the country were sold to those who served in the government or their cronies at rock-bottom prices while the chalets in the legislative quarters were sold to legislators who served in the 7th Assembly between 2011 and 2015 at low prices.

Governor AbdulRazaq had on Friday said the government might approach the court to recover the state assets illegally sold by the past administration.

Abdulrazaq, while receiving the final report of the committee on the review of the sale/disposal of government properties by the immediate past administration said he would test the recommendations of the committee in the court in a bid to get justice for the people.