Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved N60 million counterpart funds for the World Bank-funded Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) to make the state benefit from projects.

The payment, which is a requirement for any state to be considered for the initiative, would, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, enable the Kwara State Community and Social Development Agency (KWCDA) access over N1 billion to implement micro-projects in various communities that express interest and pay 10% of whatever project to be sited there.

The statement said each community can benefit up to N10 million project in the areas of health, education, water supply, environment, infrastructure, and gender/ vulnerable group project empowerment.

“In addition, vulnerable and physically challenged are to benefit from micro-projects to be implemented through access to funds. This will help through skills acquisitions and support with tools for operation,” the statement added.

It explained that the CSDP is different from the multi billion naira Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) for which the governor had paid the first tranche of N200m counterpart fund earlier in his administration.

The state government, meanwhile, has reopened the Moro-Bailey Bridge for traffic following prompt rehabilitation of the bridge by the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA).