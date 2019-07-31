<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Worker’ unions in Kwara State Colleges of Education have hailed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his prompt resolution of the crisis that had affected the schools for the last four years, describing him as “being alive to the yearnings of workers”.

The unions, in a statement by their chairman Imam Abdulkadir and scribe Muritala Sulauman, said: “The entire members of staff of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin; College of Education, Oro; College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi; and Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin; under the auspices of Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions (CUTI), wish to express gratitude to Governor AbdulRazaq for his quick intervention on the challenges facing the colleges.

“The unions appreciate Governor Abdulrazaq’s prompt release of Accreditation Grants to College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies as well as the fulfilment of his promise towards prompt payment of monthly subvention to the Colleges. The governor is no doubt alive to the yearnings and aspirations of the workers of the state-owned tertiary institutions with a view to repositioning the education sector of the state.”

The state-owned tertiary institutions have for the past four years suffered serious neglect during the tenure of the immediate past governor.

The unions have appealed to the governor to pay the remaining arrears of salary owed them by the last administration, release accreditation funds for Colleges of Education in Ilorin and Oro, and implement some other agreements the past administration struck with the workers of the colleges.

AbdulRazaq recently met with the leadership of the schools to listen to their complaints, following which he released N50 million for the payment of their salaries and re-accreditation of at least two of them after many years of crisis that had grounded the institutions.