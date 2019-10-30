<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kwara Government says it will ensure that animals slaughtered in abattoirs across the state are safe for human consumption.

The state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, gave this assurance on Wednesday in Ilorin when the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association, Kwara chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Alabi, who praised the veterinary medical doctors for their ingenuity in the profession, noted that ‘it takes only genius to treat and communicate with animals’.

The deputy governor, who said that agriculture remained the future of Nigeria, assured the veterinarians of government’s support, especially in their dream of having disease free abattoirs.

He noted that the government would fulfil its obligations to make the state the template for others to follow.

Earlier, the Chairman, Kwara State Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association, Dr Saka Shittu, thanked the deputy governor for attending the induction of veterinary doctors at the University of Ilorin.

The chairman called for government’s partnership ahead of its veterinary week coming up between November 14 and November 16.

Shittu said the association had enough qualified doctors to assist government in its drive to ensure wellness of Kwarans by ensuring that all animals, especially those to be slaughtered are vaccinated and certified healthy before taking them to the abattoir.

In their separate remarks, Dr Mohammed Ghali, also lauded the deputy governor for attending the veterinary induction at the University of Ilorin.

According to him, the singular honour has raised the banner of the profession as the first throughout the nation to have a deputy governor attending its induction ceremony.

He called on the government to empower the veterinary doctors across the state to perform their statutory responsibility of protecting the lives of people by making sure that the animals are well taken care of.