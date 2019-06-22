<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federal Ministry of Health has advised Kwara State Government to leverage on various healthcare packages of Federal Government and health sector development partners to improve health indices in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abdulaziz Abdulahi, gave the advice when Kwara Governor, Mr Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak, paid him an advocacy visit in Abuja.

The information is in a statement by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations of the ministry on Friday in Abuja.

Akinola stated that the visit was to explore areas of mutual cooperation between the ministry and the state government toward upgrading healthcare delivery in the state.

She said that the permanent secretary had commended the governor for his passion and commitment to serve the people as demonstrated by his visit.

The media director noted that the permanent secretary advised the governor to do a holistic diagnostics of the state’s health sector and pay the necessary counterpart funding to access funds.

She quoted the permanent secretary as saying “funds are available at Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and Save One Million Lives Programme for Results (SOMLPforR) among other healthcare packages.”

She said Abdulahi also assured the governor of Federal Government’s readiness to assist the state in every possible way to deliver adequate quality healthcare services to the people.

She stated that Abdullrazak told the permanent secretary that the state of healthcare delivery system in Kwara made the people to increase patronage of traditional medicine practitioners.

The governor also said that the General Hospital in Ilorin was bedevilled by several challenges ranging from epileptic water supply, poor sanitary services, lack of power supply and lack of medical personnel, among others.

He commended University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for being the only functional medical institution in the state; urging the Federal Government to increase support and funding to the institution.