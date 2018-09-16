The Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency, (KWASSA), has vowed to henceforth charge to court, bearers of political posters and billboards that are posted or erected indiscriminately in the state.

The General Manager of the agency, Alhaji Hamed Olufadi made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin. He warned owners of billboard, particularly politicians against infringement on the laws and regulations on signage and advertisement in the state.

He asserted that the agency would not hesitate to remove defaulting posters and billboard as well as ensuring that the owners are sanctioned.

He said that such posters and billboards that are posted or erected constitute dangers to motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

“The agency will not condone a situation where political parties and candidates will violate the agency act in the name of knowing prominent persons in the state or elsewhere.

“All political parties in the state are guilty of the offence. But the law is not a respecter of anybody.

“The agency has been very reluctant in taking violators to court because of the implication if convicted. We will not, however, rule it out this time around in an extreme situation,” he said.

Olufadi also sensitised the gathering that law required bearers of political posters and billboards to always register them with the agency before erection so as to encourage orderliness in the state.

He promised never to be biased in dealing with all political parties who default, adding that the agency would provide “a level playing ground’’ for everybody. He also informed the gathering of the resolve of the agency to embark on clearance operation of illegal billboards and posters in the state.

He, however, described the illegal billboards and posters as ‘public eyesore’.

The representatives of Security Agencies that attended the meeting urged the stakeholders to always follow the rules of engagement to avoid breakdown of laws and orders. They also advised the operation staff of the agency to ensure neutrality in the discharge of their duty without favour or bias for one political party and candidate or the other.