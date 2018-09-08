The Kwara State Government has again committed to the repair of Ohan-bailey Bridge in Moro Local Government Area of the state, which is a Federal Government facility.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya, disclosed this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the site of the bridge on Thursday.

Yahaha assured that the state government will immediately commence the repair after the fully loaded truck that fell on the bridge at Alapa Area of Asa Local Government is towed away.

He noted that the state government decided to carry out intervention work on the bridge in order to ease the hardship faced by road users and motorists.

He added that the state government had on several occasions intervened on the repair of both Ohan-bailey and Moro Bridges not minding that they are Federal Government facilities.

However, the State Government has commenced the repair of roads damaged by erosion across the state.

Yahaya also visited Gaa-Odota, where repair work is ongoing by officials of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency.

He said the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed is committed to making roads across the state motor able for commuters.

Therefore, Yahaya implored KWARMA not to compromise the standard on the quality of the job and deliver on schedule.

An Engineer from KWARMA, Lanre Adebayo, who conducted the commissioner round the site, disclosed that the agency would build a retaining wall to give easy passage of water so as to forestall further damage.

A resident of the area, Ridwan Ishaq, appreciated the state government for its timely intervention on the repair of the road.