



Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has relaxed the curfew imposed on Offa and Erin-Ile to between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily with effect from Wednesday, March 24.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin appealed to both communities to exercise restraint and caution their people against provocative actions.





He said that this was necessary to maintain the peace.

Newsmen report that the governor on March 4 imposed a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew on Offa and Erin Ile, following renewed hostilities between the communities.

He, however, commended security agencies for maintaining peace in the area.