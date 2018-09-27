The Kwara State Government says the remaining portion of Gerewu-Hajj Camp Road, Ilorin will be graded at the end of the rainy season.

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Aro Yahaya, on Wednesday.

The statement said: “We have become aware of a protest by some members of Gerewu Community in Ilorin over the state of road. We urge the protesters to remain calm as government is aware of the condition of the road and will grade it once the rains recede.

“The community is also reminded that the government has already rehabilitated and asphalted about 2km of the road, leaving 4km which will be repaired as soon as the rains stop, especially in view of the marshy nature of that portion of the road.

“As we are all aware, the whole country is experiencing unusually high torrential rain which has hampered road works across the state.

“The Kwara State Government assures Gerewu and all other communities in the state that it is aware of their needs and is meeting them on a gradual basis.”