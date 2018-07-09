Despite the deadlocked Federal Accounts Allocation Committee meeting over disputed payments into the federation purse, the Kwara State Government on Friday commenced payment of June salaries to state workers.

Monthly allocations to federal, state and local governments are only released following successful FAAC meetings.

Alhaji Demola Banu, Kwara State Commissioner for Finance, who made the announcement on Sunday, said the salary payments will continue on Monday.

Banu expressed optimism that the deadlock, which has delayed June salaries across the 36 states, as well as at local and federal levels, will be resolved this week, adding that the state government sourced the money from alternative sources to pay its workers in the interest of their welfare.

He commended state and local government workers for their patience over the late salaries, stressing that all hands are on deck to resolve the differences, which led to the delayed release of monthly revenue to all tiers of government in the country.