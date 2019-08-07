<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, on Tuesday, said his administration would partner the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat graft, including recovery of funds looted from the state treasury.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq, noted that the governor said this at a stakeholders’ forum in Ilorin, on value reorientation and the fight against corruption.

The event was organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency.

The governor was quoted in the statement as saying that corruption had almost crippled the state when he took over on May 29, just as he lamented how the N2 billion the state accessed to boost small scale businesses was allegedly diverted and shared by some persons.

According to him, “I got a letter (last week) from the Federal Ministry of Finance saying they will now deduct N35 million every month from our account because the state government, few years ago, took N2 billion for small and medium scale businesses,” AbdulRazaq said.