



The Kwara Government has inaugurated Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairmen of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, charging them to be prudent, transparent, accountable and fair to all.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kayode Alabi, inaugurated the committee chairmen on Thursday in Ilorin.

Alabi explained that the TICs have been appointed by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to hold forth pending election into the local councils within shortest possible time.

He enjoined the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by working assiduously to engender sustainable development at the grassroots.

“These appointment thrust upon you the responsibility to galvanise our Local Government Areas for sustainable development in the grassroots.

” This administration is concerned about deplorable conditions of socioeconomic development across the local government areas.





“It is important that you all build public trust by being accountable, prudent, transparent, fair to all and key into the various policies and programmes of the government for maximum benefit of the people at the grassroots,” said Alabi.

The deputy governor also charged the TIC chairmen to prioritise their workers salary and the overall wellbeing of the people within available resources.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Jide Ashonibare, who is the TIC Chairman for Ifelodun Local Government Area, appreciated the government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to leave up to the expectations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly inaugurated TIC chairmen are Jare Olatundun, Offa; Victor Yusuf; Oke-Ero; Jide Ashonibare, Ifelodun; AbdulGafar Tosho Ilorin West; Abdulrasheed Lafia, Baruten; Isiaka Alikinla, Moro; Timothy Fadipe, Isin, and Muhammed Aliyu, Edu.

Others are Kehinde Boyede, Ekiti; Waheed Ibrahim, Oyun; Jide Oyinloye, Irepodun; Sulaiman Gado, Kaima; Gani Saadu, Asa, and Ayobami Seriki, Ilorin East.

The TICs for Ilorin South and Patigi Local Government Areas are yet to be appointed.